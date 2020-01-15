Blow by blow: Orlando Pirates vs Mamelodi Sundowns

– Gabadinho Mhango named Man-of-Match

– It’s all over! Referee Victor Gomes blows his whistle for full-time. Full-time score: Orlando Pirates 1-0 Mamelodi Sundowns

– 4 minutes of added time to be played

– 87′ Substitution for Pirates: Lorch makes way for Mthokozisi Dube

– 84′ yellow card for Lebusa for a foul on Monyane. Free kick for Pirates

– 81′ Forced substitution for Pirates: Alfred Ndengane comes on for the injured Maela

– 80′ referee stops play for Maela to receive medical treatment

– 78′ Sirino’s long range shot hits both uprights but does not go in

– 77′ Mahlambi’s header goes wide of goals

– 66′ Substitution for Sundowns: Mkhulise makes way for Phakamani Mahlambi

– 65′ yellow card for Pule for a foul on Sirino

– 63′ free kick for Pirates from a promising position

– 56′ Substitution for Pirates: Thabiso Monyane comes on for Memela

– 54′ yellow card for Maela for a previous foul on Mkhulise

– 50′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 48′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– Sundowns get the second half underway

– Substitution for Sundowns: Jali makes way for Tiyani Mabunda

– referee Victor Gomes blows his whistle for the half-time break. Half-time score: Orlando Pirates 1-0 Mamelodi Sundons

– 44′ free kick for Sundowns from a promising position

– 43′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 40′ yellow card for Jali for a foul on Memela. Free kick for Pirates

– 38′ yellow card for Langerman for a foul on Memela. Free kick for Pirates

– 36′ offside call goes against Sundowns

– 34′ Lorch shoots wide from long range

– 33′ corner kick for Pirates

– 30′ GOAAAL! Mhango puts Pirates in the lead with a superb finish!

– 29′ offside call goes against Pirates

– 27′ corner kick for Pirates

– 24′ Sundowns appeal for the penalty, but referee Victor Gomes waves play on

– 22′ corner kick for Sundowns

– 21′ free kick for Pirates for Madisha’s foul on Memela, but it’s wasted

– 18′ corner kick for Sundowns and possession is turned over

– 17′ Morena’s shot is saved by Sandilands

– 16′ Ngcongca’s header hits the upright, with Sandilands well beaten

– 12′ Memela’s tame shot is saved by Onyango

– 11′ corner kick for Pirates

– 9′ referee stops play for Morena to receive medical treatment

– 2′ Kekana shoots over the crossbar from a free kick

– Pirates get the game underway

– kickoff

Starting XI:

Orlando Pirates XI: Sandilands, Mabaso, Maela, Jele, Nyauza, Pule, Motshwari, Makaringe, Memela, Mhango, Lorch

Mamelodi Sundowns: Onyango, Ngcongca, Langerman, Madisha, Lebusa, Kekana, Jali, Sirino, Mkhulise, Morena, Vilakazi

The Buccaneers will be looking to their good run in the league by getting one over their rivals. Jozef Zinnbauer’s team have won two and drawn one of their last three matches.

Downs on the other side will be looking to close the gap between them and log leaders Kaizer Chiefs to six points with a victory over Pirates tonight.

