PSL News 5.1.2020 03:37 pm

Blow by blow: CT City vs Baroka

Phakaaathi Reporter
POLOKWANE, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 22: Sbonelo Ngubane of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Highlands Park at Peter Mokaba Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

Cape Town City welcomes Baroka FC to the Cape Town Stadium.

– full time: Cape Town City 1-0 Baroka FC 

– 81′ City miss a chance to score a goal

– 66′ Mkhize scores with a header Cape Town City 1-0 Baroka FC 

– the second half is underway

– half time: Cape Town City 0-0 Baroka FC 

– 37′ Both sides losing the ball easily failing to string passes together

– 28′ City’s corner kick cross goes out for a goal kick

– 25′ Baroka missing out on an opportunity to score

– 9′ corner kick to Baroka, it’s their first of the day

– kickoff! The game underway

