Blow by blow: CT City vs Baroka

– full time: Cape Town City 1-0 Baroka FC
– 81′ City miss a chance to score a goal
– 66′ Mkhize scores with a header Cape Town City 1-0 Baroka FC
– the second half is underway
– half time: Cape Town City 0-0 Baroka FC
– 37′ Both sides losing the ball easily failing to string passes together
– 28′ City’s corner kick cross goes out for a goal kick
– 25′ Baroka missing out on an opportunity to score
– 9′ corner kick to Baroka, it’s their first of the day
– kickoff! The game underway
