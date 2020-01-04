Live report: Bloem Celtic vs Pirates

– second half time underway

– half time Celtic 0 – 1 Pirates

– 45′ half time: Celtic 0 – 1 Pirates

– 15′ Mhango opens the scoring. Celtic 0 – Pirates

– kickoff the game is underway!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.