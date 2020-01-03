PSL News 3.1.2020 11:39 am

AmaZulu sign Slovakian striker

Phakaaathi Reporter
AmaZulu sign Slovakian striker

AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela with new coach Jozef Vukusic (Pic AmaZulu)

AmaZulu have announced the signing of Slovakian striker Milos Lacny.

The striker has joined the club to share the goal-scoring responsibility with Bongi Ntuli.

The 31-year-old is Usuthu’s first signing in the January transfer window who last played for SKF Sered in the Slovak Super Liga.

Lacny signed an 18-month contract with the KZN side before the start of the second half of the 2019/2020 season.

“We are proud to announce the signing of Slovakian striker, Milos Lacny. He joins Usuthu on an 18-month contract with the option to extend his deal at the end of next season. Welcome to the family, Milos,” read a statement from AmaZulu.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Stellies snap up ex-Chiefs winger 26.12.2019
Ex-Chiefs target joins Championship side 24.12.2019
AmaZulu star and wife welcome twins 8.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Africa Media panned for ‘fake news’ about Vic Falls ‘drying up’

Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille

Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures

World Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 