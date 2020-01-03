AmaZulu sign Slovakian striker

The striker has joined the club to share the goal-scoring responsibility with Bongi Ntuli.

The 31-year-old is Usuthu’s first signing in the January transfer window who last played for SKF Sered in the Slovak Super Liga.

Lacny signed an 18-month contract with the KZN side before the start of the second half of the 2019/2020 season.

“We are proud to announce the signing of Slovakian striker, Milos Lacny. He joins Usuthu on an 18-month contract with the option to extend his deal at the end of next season. Welcome to the family, Milos,” read a statement from AmaZulu.

