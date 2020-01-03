PSL News 3.1.2020 09:06 am

Juve goalkeeper Perin, Behrami return to Genoa

AFP
Juve goalkeeper Perin, Behrami return to Genoa

Juventus' Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a penalty during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Verona on September 21, 2019 at the Juventus stadium in Turin. (Photo by Isabella BONOTTO / AFP)

Italian international goalkeeper Mattia Perin has left Juventus to rejoin struggling Genoa, both Serie A clubs confirmed on Thursday.

The bottom team in Italy’s top flight have also swooped for Swiss midfielder Valon Behrami and Bologna striker Mattia Destro.

Perin joins Genoa, a club he played for five seasons from 2013 to 2018, on loan reportedly until the end of the June.

Behrami has also rejoined the northwestern team on a free transfer after leaving Swiss side Sion two months ago, with Destro undergoing a medical before a six-month loan deal.

Genoa are four points away from safety ahead of their home fixture with Sassuolo on Sunday.

Davide Nicola became the club’s third coach this season last week after Thiago Motta was sacked having won just one league game since taking over on October 22.

Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon’s return from Paris Saint-Germain saw Perin pushed down to third-choice goalkeeper.

The 27-year-old joined Juventus in June 2018 on a four-year deal worth 12 million euros ($14.1 million), but he has played just nine games, and no games this season.

Former West Ham and Watford player Behrami has spent most of his career in Italy with Lazio, Verona, Fiorentina, Napoli and Udinese.

Former Roma striker Destro, 28, started his senior career at Genoa in 2010.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Croat striker Mandzukic quits Juve for Qatari club Al Duhail 26.12.2019
Flying Ronaldo fires Juve top as Buffon equals Maldini’s Serie A record 19.12.2019
Double trouble as Ronaldo rages at selfie-hunting pitch invader 12.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Top Iran commander Qasem Soleimani killed in US strike on Baghdad

Africa Media panned for ‘fake news’ about Vic Falls ‘drying up’

Insight EXCLUSIVE: I refuse to be cancelled through manipulated outrage – Zille

Environment Modderfontein’s Endangered Wildlife Trust moves to greener pastures

World Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 