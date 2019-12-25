Maela says Leopards win was important for Pirates

The Buccaneers recorded a 3-1 victory over Lidoda Duvha at the Orlando Stadium last Saturday.

With the win, the Bucs and Bafana Bafana left-back believes it will give them confidence when they resume with the league next year.

“I think it was very important for us to go into the holidays with our supporters happy. And also, for us as a team to go into the holidays happy and make sure when we come back we have few positives to work on,” said the Pirates defender.

“So, for us as a team we knew the importance of winning this match, try to improve on log position and come back strong with more confidence.”

The win against Leopards was Pirates fifth of the season, having played five wins and four draws in 14 games.

They find themselves on position five on the League standings with 20 points, 15 points behind their rivals Kaizer Chiefs who top the log with 35 points from the same number of games.

