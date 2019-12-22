PSL News 22.12.2019 10:01 am

Ramagalela launches beer

Phakaaathi Reporter
Rodney Ramagalela of Highlands Park (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Highlands Park striker Rodney Ramagalela has explained why he launched a beer named after him.

The striker has been one of many footballers who have launched their brands off the field in clothing and retail shops.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns striker hopes to give back to the community with the profit he will make from sales of the beer.

“When you start beer brand you need top test the market see how people respond to it,” Ramagalela told MarawaTV.

“This is day one, already been crazy a lot of bottle stores lot of people want hundred and hundred of cases.

“We want to make it more by Rodney, we will start in Venda. The beer is not about making money but giving back to the community.

“We are more excited about getting it out to people and they taste it. This is just a simple lager. We wanted to make it an authentic African Beer

“The idea is to start the taste -phases, end of January”

