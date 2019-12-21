PSL News 21.12.2019 06:05 pm

Live report: Sundowns vs Polokwane City

Phakaaathi Reporter
Live report: Sundowns vs Polokwane City

Hlompho Kekana of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a victory during the 2019 Telkom Knockout final match between Maritzburg United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Moses Mabhida Stadium Durban, on 14 December 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Polokwane City to the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

– kickoff the game is underway

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
OPINION: Sirino is the best player in the PSL, but his temper, jissus… 20.12.2019
Brockie faces uncertain future at Sundowns 20.12.2019
Lebese finds new home in the US 20.12.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News Former Eskom managers arrested for alleged R745m in fraud and corruption at Kusile

Business News WATCH: Coal conveyor, silo on fire at Eskom’s Majuba power station

World Thailand’s ‘Jack the Ripper’ serial killer re-arrested after early release

Celebrities Charlize Theron recalls the night her mother killed her father: ‘I’m not ashamed’

Courts High Court rules credit providers overcharged on client’s legal fees


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 