I am ready to play for Bafana, says Moseamedi

Judas Moseamedi of Maritzburg United during the Telkom Knock (Photo by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images)

Maritzburg United striker Judas Moseamedi says he would welcome a call up to the Bafana Bafana squad by coach Molefi Ntseki.

Moseamedi was instrumental in the Team of Choice reaching the Telkom Knockout final and eventually lost to Mamelodi Sundowns at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban last weekend.

Following his good displays for the Team of Choice, there have been calls for the striker’s inclusion in the Bafana squad and Moseamedi believes he is ready to represent South Africa.

“I know I am ready, I was born ready when they call I will answer,” said Moseamedi.

“We have quality strikers in Bafana Bafana I just hope when my opportunity comes I will be ready.”

Moseamedi was once called up for the Cosafa squad and scored against Botswana in the semi-final of the competition.

