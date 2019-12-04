Kekana returns after four-match Caf ban

Kekana got himself into hot water by shoving a referee in a match the preliminary stages of the Caf Champions League campaign when they played against AS Otoho of Congo Brazzaville in August.
The 34-year-old has missed some matches in the Caf Champions League with many believing that coach Pitso Mosimane was resting the Bafana Bafana midfielder, but Singh has confirmed that Kekana was serving his ban.
The Bafana midfielder is available for this weekend’s clash against Wydad Casablanca.
“Yes I can confirm that Hlompho Kekana was handed with a four-match ban during our match in Brazaville in the Congo in August‚” Singh was quoted as saying by SowetanLIVE.
“Has he served his four-match ban? Yes.
“Is he available for selection for Saturday’s match? Yes”.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.