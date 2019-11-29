Akpeyi answers his Chiefs critics

Daniel Akpeyi says he still isn’t sure if he has won the hearts of Kaizer Chiefs fans, despite a much improved couple of months that yesterday saw the Nigerian goalkeeper pick up the Absa Premiership Player of the Month Award for September/October.

READ: Nurkovic living up to his billing and new nickname

Akpeyi joined Amakhosi on January’s transfer deadline day, as a bit of a stop-gap purchase, with Itumeleng Khune injured and Namibian shot-stopper Virgil Vries proving a disastrous acquisition.

And initially, it seemed he may not last too long at the club, with some underwhelming performances in the second part of the 2018/19 campaign, and further tepid displays at the start of the new season.

The Nigerian, indeed, was booed as he came on early to replace an injured Khune in a league game against Baroka FC on September 28, but gave a Man-of-the-Match performance and kept a clean sheet.

“I want to dedicate this [award] to myself because that’s the only true supporter I have,” Akpeyi told SuperSport TV at the time.

“I have been thrown sh*t at but there’s only one person that keeps me standing.”

The 33-year-old has since been Ernst Middendorp’s first choice, with Khune still out injured, as Amakhosi have surged 10 points clear at the top of the Absa Premiership. Middendorp reiterated yesterday that Khune still needed time before he would be ready again to don the Amakhosi jersey.

And there is every reason for Akpeyi to keep the jersey anyway on form alone, with Chiefs keeping five clean sheets in their last six league matches.

“If you say I have won them over (the fans), I don’t know about that,” said Akpeyi on Thursday, sitting alongside Middendorp, who won Absa Premiership Coach of the Month.

“I have always said I am in competition with myself. I have great regard for Khune, he has been there all these years, and has done well, you can’t take that away from him.

“I am taking it one game at a time, using the opportunity given to me by the coach, who trusted me with this post, and so far I am satisfied, that doesn’t mean Khune is not still a top shot, any time he is ready, he will get a chance to play, I am probably only standing in his gap now … so far I am only doing what I am supposed to. I am just happy taking it one step at a time and improving in every game.”

Akpeyi missed the Telkom Knockout semifinal due to suspension.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.