SuperSport cling on to third sport after defeating Maritzburg

SuperSport opened the scoring through Kudakwashe Mahachi in the opening 12 minutes, with the Zimbabwean-born attacker netting his maiden goal for SuperSport this season.

Tembo’s team sealed the deal late on in the game through youngster Sipho Mbule when he made sure that United returned home with all three points in the bag.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori are now tied on 20 points with Golden Arrows who managed a 1-0 win over Baroka FC in Polokwane, but United edge Steve Komphela’s side with a better goal difference.

The capital city-based outfit will be on the hunt again for another set of three points this Saturday in Atteridgeville at the Lucas Moripe Stadium against Stellenbosch FC who were thumped 4-0 by log leaders Kaizer Chiefs.

