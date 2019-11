Live report: Stellenbosch FC vs Kaizer Chiefs

– 34′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 30′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 23′ GOAAAL! Nurkovic doubles Chiefs’ lead with a header from a Manyama corner!

– 23′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 22′ Manyama shoots wide from close range

– 20′ corner kick for Stellenbosch

– 18′ offside call goes against Chiefs

– 14′ Baccus’ long range shot is saved by De Jong. Corner kick for Chiefs

– 12′ Ngezana is booked for removing his jersey

– 11′ GOAAAL! Ngezana puts Chiefs in the lead with a powerful header!

– 10′ corner kick for Chiefs

– 6′ Manyama’s shot is saved by De Jong

– 3′ corner kick for Stellenbosch

– kick off

Starting XI:

Stellenbosch FC XI: De Jong, Bergman, Van Heerden, Robertson, De Goede, Johannes, Zungu, Van Rooyen, Moroole, Isaacs, Rayners

Kaizer Chiefs XI: Akpeyi, Frosler, Sasman, Cardoso, Ngezana, Katsande ©, Baccus, Parker, Billiat, Manyama, Nurković

Stellenbosch FC will look to pile more misery on Kaizer Chiefs when the sides meet in an Absa Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium this evening.

Chiefs are still reeling from the shock loss to Maritzburg United in the Telkom Knockout semifinals last Sunday.

