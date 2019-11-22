Chiefs claim Khune is fully fit

Chiefs published an injury update on their official website on Friday, in which they said: “Ahead of their trip to Nelspruit for the Telkom Knockout Cup on the weekend, Itumeleng Khune is medically fit and has joined the team in full training. Khune has been recovering from a groin injury he picked up in the game against Baroka FC in September.”

Middendorp, however, told reporters at the Chiefs Village on Thursday, that it was “not possible” that Khune could play in Sunday’s Telkom Knockout semifinal against Maritzburg United, and that Bruce Bvuma would definitely start in place of the suspended Daniel Akpeyi.

“He (Khune) is training and trying to come closer (to playing),” said Middendorp.

“At a certain time I will see what he is delivering but I am waiting for feedback from the goalkeeper coaching department to say how far away he is at the moment. We are managing one game now (against Maritzburg) and it is not possible to think about Khune.”

It remains to be seen if Middendorp now does an about turn and selects Khune for Sunday’s game. The former Bafana Bafana captain has made just two appearances for Chiefs this season, last playing against Baroka on September 28, in a game in which he was forced off with a groin injury.

