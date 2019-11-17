Live report: South Africa vs Sudan

– 15′ Bafana are asking the questions, but the score remains 0-0

– 3′ Phiri with an early shot, but is saved

– kick off

Bafana XI: Ronwen Williams, Thapelo Morena, Sfiso Hlanti, Erick Mathoho, Thulani Hlatshwayo (C), Kamohelo Mokotjo, Dean Furman, Lebohang Phiri, Percy Tau, Thulani Serero, Lebo Mothiba

Following their 2-0 loss to Ghana in their last qualifier, Bafana Bafana will be looking to bounce back to winning ways, while Sudan will be hoping to make it two wins in two matches after they beat Sao Tome and Principe in their opening group match.

