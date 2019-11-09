PSL News 9.11.2019 03:30 pm

Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Pirates

Phakaaathi Reporter
Blow by blow: Kaizer Chiefs vs Pirates

Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Ntsikelelo Nyauza of Orlando Pirates during the 2019 Telkom Knockout quarter final match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium, Pietermaritzburg, on 2 November 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs will go into the second Soweto derby in seven days as clear favourites to get one over their great rivals, Orlando Pirates.

Follow the game LIVE HERE!

Amakhosi prevailed on penalties in their Telkom Knockout clash after a thrilling encounter finished 2-2 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium last week.

Chiefs will be full of confidence as they welcome back plenty of first-choice players to the starting eleven after coach Ernst Middendorp made as many as eight changes in the win over Chippa United on Wednesday.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.

Related Stories
Rulani blasts ‘Chiefs thugs’ after Soweto derby defeat 9.11.2019
Chiefs needs to play as a unit – Makua 9.11.2019
Benni vows to return to PSL 9.11.2019



 

 


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 