Chiefs not getting carried away by seven point lead

Amakhosi beat a hapless Chippa United 2-0 courtesy of Dumisani Zuma’s brace and with Mamelodi Sundowns held to a draw at Baroka, the Naturena side pulled away from their closest rivals in the league race this season.

“I’m not really interested in that (talking about the lead), we haven’t even reached half of the season yet and there is a long, long way to go,” he said.

Middendorp then took a veiled jab at Pitso Mosimane and Rulani Mokwena for their recent utterances.

“We don’t look at us – I don’t talk about how tactically superior somebody is and how somebody is painting some pictures or painting out of the renaissance or talking about a Spanish painter or Italian artist.

“I look into the game and figure out what’s good for us to make the points. Now is a crucial moment for us to find the right combination for the weekend’s game. I know that Wits have a lot of games in hand and other teams behind us have games in hand. So at this moment I don’t use mathematics too much. Some say don’t celebrate too much, don’t get disappointed too much at this point of the season,” he said.

