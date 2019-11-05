No revenge for SuperSport as Arrows steal a point in Mbombela

SuperSport United did not get their revenge against Golden Arrows in the Absa Premiership on Tuesday night as they played to a goalless draw at the Mbombela Stadium.Michaelson Gumede

Matsatsantsa A Pitori were eliminated from the Telkom Knockout Cup by Steve Komphela’s side last weekend at the same venue and this time around, the Lamontville-based outfit managed to steal a point against the capital city campaigners.

The goalless draw was not a result of the lack of trying as both sides had numerous opportunities to get onto the score-sheet but all of those chances were squandered by the attackers and the goalkeepers, Ronwen Williams and Edmore Sibanda, were at the top of their game.

The visitors turned up the heat late on in the game when Lindokuhle Mtshali ran down the byline as he beat Aubrey Modiba and Clayton Daniels for pace and played a delightful ball to Knox Mutizwa who was on his bike. Mutizwa fired a stinging shot but Bafana Bafana goal-minder, Williams, was up to the task and he palmed the ball to safety in the 83rd minute.

A couple of minutes later it was Danny Venter who was at the end of a fast-paced Arrows attack as he found himself in a good scoring position. The midfield maestro did everything right but his efforts could only find the wood.

Venter was again in the thick of things, this time around he benefited from the creativity of Gladwin Shitolo, who created space for the running Venter to unleash a shot in search of the winner. It was not to be as Man-of-the-Match, Williams, was again on top of his game as he palmed Venter’s powerful strike into the stands.

Kaitano Tembo’s side remains on fourth position despite the loss and Abafana Bes’thende moved up to sixth, a single point above Orlando Pirates.

