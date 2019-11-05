Khuzwayo to make an appearance in Soweto derby

The retired goalkeeper will be between the goal posts at half-time during the Soweto derby for the Absa Premiership’s Woza Nazo shootout.

“Brilliant Khuzwayo, a man who has played for both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, will return to a stadium that is all too familiar to him when he stands between the goal posts for the half-time Absa Premiership Woza Nazo shootout,” read a statement from the PSL.

Khuzwayo featured for Chiefs in the Soweto derby, but was unable to feature for Pirates as a recurring injury forced him to take an early retirement.

