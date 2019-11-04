Cape Town City sacks Benni McCarthy

Cape Town City has announced its decision to terminate coach Benni McCarthy’s employment with immediate effect.

In a statement in the early hours of Monday morning, the club said it reached the decision to terminate his employment following a run of performance that saw the club win two of the last 18 games.

“The club thanks Benni for his service over the last three seasons and wishes him well in his next endeavour.

“He now becomes an integral part of the club’s history and are proud of the successes we shared together.”

In the meantime, assistant coach Vasili Manousakis will take over as caretaker coach as the club prepares to appoint a new head coach.

“The future represents very exciting times for Cape Town City on and off the field, as we remain dedicated to our big plans and aspirations,” concluded the club.

McCarthy joined the club in 2017.

