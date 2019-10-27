Mokwena should quit Pirates job – Mbalula

Mbalula was not pleased with Orlando Pirates losing to Stellenbosch FC on Saturday afternoon at the Cape Town Stadium.

Pirates looked out of sorts towards the end of the game with most of their chances failing to trouble a resolute Stellenbosch defence.

Mbalula explained that he supports coach Rulani Mokwena on a personal front but believes he is not the right man to coach a big team such as Pirates.

The South Africa minister of transport suggested that a smaller team should give Mokwena a chance to coach in the top tier and Pirates needs a tried and tested coach.

“I have heard about this experiment Pirates is a big club to experiment with history it is our team we supported since we were kids. I support Rhulani Mokoena but for now he is not equal to the task,” read a tweet from Mbalula.

