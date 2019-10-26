AfriForum set to help Meyiwa family

The Meyiwa family says they are disappointed with how the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) handled the case.

The family is led to believe that the investigation into the case was concluded in February but the NPA is slow to act on the evidence it has received.

Meyiwa was killed in his girlfriend’s house in Vosloorus, Gauteng in 2014. No arrests have been made to date.

Senzo’s brother Sifiso Meyiwa informed reports that the family has approached AfriForum to help with the case.

“We want to know why the NPA can’t prosecute the case, or else AfriForum will take over,” Sifiso Meyiwa told reporters.

“I have contacted AfriForum and they are willing to assist. They are not playing. People will be arrested.”

“Chauke is on record saying that that as the head of DPP in Gauteng, they are convinced the shooter was inside the house,” concluded Meyiwa.

