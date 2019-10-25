AmaZulu promote youngsters from MDC team

The duo has been given a chance to join Usuthu’s senior team by coach Jozef Vukuzic.

Shangase is a forward while Mzimela is an 18-year-old goalkeeper and they have been impressive for AmaZulu’s MDC side in the previous season before they were promoted.

Vukuzic believes the duo will be a good addition to the first team as they have shown promise in the reserve league.

The coach said the youngsters still needed guidance and he was confident the senior players in the team would look after the MDC duo.

“They are young players with a lot of promise,” Vukuzic told AmaZulu’s official website.

“For sure with a bit of strong guidance, there is no reason they can’t be part of the team in future matches.

“It is all about them working hard from this point on because if for some reason they also don’t, they’ll probably be others that can put their hands up.”

