Manyisa recovering well after surgery

Manyisa revealed that he is at home recovering from the surgery to fix his Achilles tendon.

The 31-year-old returned to action for Sundowns after spending time on the bench but suffered a long-term injury in a Shell Helix Ultra Cup against Kaizer Chiefs two weeks ago.

Coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed in a recent interview that Manyisa is only expected to play for Sundowns next season.

Sundowns will against face Amakhosi in what Mosimane has termed as a rematch to the Shell Helix Ultra Cup match where Chiefs beat the Brazilians 4-2.

“Thanks for all the well wishes. I’m doing well after surgery & looking forward to being back on my feet. We must keep our faith even in the tough times so that we can grow stronger,” read a tweet from the Sundowns midfielder.

