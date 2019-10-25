PSL News 25.10.2019 11:10 am

Manyisa recovering well after surgery

Phakaaathi Reporter
Oupa Manyisa of Mamelodi Sundowns (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Oupa Manyisa has undergone surgery to correct an injury.

Manyisa revealed that he is at home recovering from the surgery to fix his Achilles tendon.

The 31-year-old returned to action for Sundowns after spending time on the bench but suffered a long-term injury in a Shell Helix Ultra Cup against Kaizer Chiefs two weeks ago.

Coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed in a recent interview that Manyisa is only expected to play for Sundowns next season.

Sundowns will against face Amakhosi in what Mosimane has termed as a rematch to the Shell Helix Ultra Cup match where Chiefs beat the Brazilians 4-2.

“Thanks for all the well wishes. I’m doing well after surgery & looking forward to being back on my feet. We must keep our faith even in the tough times so that we can grow stronger,” read a tweet from the Sundowns midfielder.

