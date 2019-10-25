Rasta’s painting of football bosses Motsepe and Motaung divides opinion

One of Mzansi’s great artists, Lebani Sirenje, known as Rasta, headed to FNB Stadium recently to paint portraits that are allegedly of Kaizer Motaung Snr, the owner of Kaizer Chiefs, and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe.

The artist is famous for his earnest efforts to create likenesses of people that don’t look a whole lot like them.

He’s painted EFF leader Julius Malema, the late HHP, Beyonce, the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and many more, with the result invariably resulting in a laugh or two.

Nevertheless, his distinctive style has earned him a lot of fans.

Rasta is leadership pic.twitter.com/pUJebTsKZl — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) October 24, 2019

While he was trying to draw Motsepe, he ended up drawing Lekganyane pic.twitter.com/8yi0hlZTiK — M P H O (@Sewata7) October 24, 2019

Rasta's Mom looking at her son's talent pic.twitter.com/LTRbXcs8ht — Sambil Charles Mukwakungu (@SMukwakungu) October 24, 2019

If patshe was a person pic.twitter.com/XbWo8Ik0Mi — SeaSea (@SeaSea17215466) October 24, 2019

Rasta is a great artist, but i think he should paint and let us decide who are those people. — Mmina_Noko (@KgopoThobejane) October 24, 2019

Advovo your like SABC Encore, you post old stuff. Just leave Twitter, you don't have content pic.twitter.com/lMUIgEDNj5 — I DON`T MIND (@Rox_Ronald1) October 24, 2019

