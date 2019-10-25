local soccer 25.10.2019 11:03 am

Rasta’s painting of football bosses Motsepe and Motaung divides opinion

Citizen reporter
Rasta with his portraits of Kaizer Motaung and Patrice Motsepe. Picture: Twitter

The great portrait artist is back, and once again he hasn’t waited for his subjects to pass away before honouring them.

One of Mzansi’s great artists, Lebani Sirenje, known as Rasta, headed to FNB Stadium recently to paint portraits that are allegedly of Kaizer Motaung Snr, the owner of Kaizer Chiefs, and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe.

The artist is famous for his earnest efforts to create likenesses of people that don’t look a whole lot like them.

He’s painted EFF leader Julius Malema, the late HHP, Beyonce, the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and many more, with the result invariably resulting in a laugh or two.

Nevertheless, his distinctive style has earned him a lot of fans.

