Could TKO derby go to Durban?

With the Telkom Knockout draw pitting Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates, there seems to be a strong suggestion that the game set for the weekend of November 2 and 3 will be moved away from FNB Stadium.

READ: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to meet in TKO last eight.

Chiefs’ football manager was quoted last week saying they would look to host the derby in Durban and with the league game (on November 9) confirmed for FNB Stadium, the cup tie could be hosted elsewhere.

Amakhosi are known to have a strong following in Durban and enjoy good working relationship with the City of Durban, which suggests the game may be taken there.

But there are other venues which could be used like Mpumalanga’s Mbombela Stadium which is managed by Stadium Management South Africa a company Amakhosi also have a working relationship with.

What also makes FNB Stadium a doubt is the fact that it will host the Soweto Marathon on Sunday, November 3, not even 24 hours after the derby would have been played. This would obviously pose serious logistical challenges for both events.

“Bobby did say they would consider bringing the derby to Durban at some point although he didn’t mention which one. But it is most likely that the TKO is coming here,” said a Phakaaathi source in Durban. Chiefs hosted Pirates in the same competition in Durban last year.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.