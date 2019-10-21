Lucas Radebe’s son joins English club

Lucas Radebe Jnr has joined the club’s Under-23 side for the upcoming season.

Celtic coach Neil Ross is delighted to have the son of the former Leeds United captain in his squad.

“We are delighted to secure the signing of Lucas Radebe Jnr. He has been training with our under 23 lads this week and has impressed us with his technical ability and his pace,” Ross told the club’s website.

“Lucas will be involved with the Under 23s as soon as his International clearance comes through. Our Under 23 squad is a group of very talented and hungry players working hard to progress the game. Although Lucas arrives with all the publicity he is certainly one of those players.

“He has arrived from South Africa for the opportunity to develop in football, and a big thanks must go to chief Lucas Radebe Snr for bringing him down to Farsley Celtic.”

