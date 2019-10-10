Ex-Chiefs star unveiled as new ABC Motsepe side head coach

The outspoken former player has been intrusted with leading the ABC Motsepe League side to new heights.

“We would like to announce that Jabulani Mendu has been appointed as our Head Coach. Please join us in welcoming him,” read a statement All Stars.

Mendu was also linked with an assistant coaching job at Baroka FC last season when Weydson Nyirenda was appointed as the head coach but that move failed to materialise.

Mendu, who has been vocal against SA clubs giving foreign coaches first preferences over their South African counterparts, has seen some of his coaching stints with other clubs ending prematurely, with his last coaching job at Baberwa FC also ending prematurely.

