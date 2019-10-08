Micho set to stay at Zamalek  

Zamalek have had a bad spell in the last three games, leaving fans thinking the former Orlando Pirates mentor will get fired.

READ: Khuzwayo asks Pirates to be patient with ‘intelligent’ Mokwena

Mansour has developed a reputation for firing coaches after a few losses. However, the White Knights boss says Sredojevic has nothing to worry about as he is planning to keep the coach until the end of the season.

“Micho will not leave. He is staying until the end of the season and the same thing goes [for] his assistant coaches,” Mansour was quoted as saying by KingFut.

“However, new names could be added to the coaching staff.

“I have imposed heavy fines on a number of the players, but I don’t want to talk about them publicly.

“Micho is 100% better than René Weiler [Al Ahly’s manager]. Al Ahly didn’t play any difficult games until now, so he hasn’t been exposed yet,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.