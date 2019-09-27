Swallows will bounce back, assures Lerefolo

In the wake of Swallows firing their coach Zeca Marques after five games, the Dube Birds legend says the club will recover from losing three of their opening games.

“It’s still early. They have played only five games and I think the people managing the team at the moment are serious. They have Fani Madida there someone who understands the game and who has coached the side before,” former Moroka Swallows winger William Lerefolo told Phakaaathi.

The 46-year-old has advised the club to look into recruiting more players to help the side in the second division.

“The national first division is tough, they need to get a few more players maybe and strengthen the squad, but they are definitely staying in the first division this season; there is no fear of relegation [as] it’s too early in the season.

“The squad needs to be beefed up so they can carry this season’s momentum to next season. All they need is patience and time and they will be back in the top league in no time.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.