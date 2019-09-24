‘Lucky’ Chiefs get back to winning ways

Usuthu had two goals ruled offside but replays showed that the match officials may have got the calls wrong.

Leonardo Castro scored the opening goal seven minutes to the end, with Khama Billiat netting the second during the referee’s optional time.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp handed Yagan Sasman his debut while Itumeleng Khune also made his long-awaited return to the Amakhosi starting XI.

Chiefs started on the front foot and created chances at ease the first falling for Lebogang Manyama as early as the fourth minute. He was set up in front of Siyabonga Mbatha’s goal by a good cross from Reeve Frosler but he ballooned his shot over when it looked easier to score.

Amakhosi created a few more attacks but could not find the right ball in the final third and Usuthu just grew in confidence as the game progressed. Khune was forced into making a save off his line from an Ovidy Karuru header on 37 minutes.

Tempers seemed to flare up on the sidelines as the game became more and more physical and in a rare moment, both coaches received yellow cards for dissent just over five minutes from the break.

Chiefs were forced into an early change of personnel with Samir Nurkovic unable to continue after he was involved in a clash of heads with Tsepo Gumede which left him with a gashing cut just above his left eye. His place was taken by Leonardo Castro on 43 minutes.

Castro was soon into the action as he was set up by Manyama on goal but he skewed his shot away from goal.

Chiefs were again forced into another substitution with Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya replacing an injured Frosler

early in the second half. Ntiya-Ntiya was also taken off with an injury later in the game.

Amakhosi came close again on 61 minutes with Khama Billiat sending his effort just wide after finding himself only the keeper to beat. Billiat was denied by Mbatha a minute later as Amakhosi pressed for goal.

Usuthu thought they had broken the duck when Karuru sent his shot past an advancing Khune but he was called offside. With the game looking likely headed for a goalless draw, Castro capitalized on Mbatha’s mistake to score from close range.

Billiat also broke his duck with a goal in time added on after he caught AmaZulu fat footed in defence as they surged forward looking for an equaliser.

