Sundowns looking for redemption over winless Maritzburg 

Masandawana come into this game at the back of a 2-0 loss at the hands of SuperSport United, who dumped them out of the MTN8 and this marked Sundowns first defeat of the season in all competition.

“It hurts to lose against SuperSport because it was a very important game for us but we have seen Sundowns lose important matches before and it is time that we redeem our levees. The emotions are not where they are supposed to be but we are professionals, we have to carry ourselves and try to win the matches,” said Kekana, who received the Goal of the Month gong for his strike against Cape Town City last month.

The Bafana Bafana international continued: “We have to move away from this set back and try to shift our focus to this fixture and we want to start doing well at home. It is going to be a very challenging one because we are playing a team that has not won a match this season. I am sure it is going to be one of those difficult matches that we always get but I’m sure that we are going to redeem ourselves in this game.”

