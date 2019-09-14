Free State Stars dream big with Heric

The Serbian mentor said the team approached him because they know of history having guided more than two sides to the top flight from the GladAfrica Championship before.

Heric replaced Themba Sithole as coach earlier this week and he says he is hopeful on delivering on his mandate based on what he has seen at training so far.

“You may have a gun but it is useless without bullets,” Heric told the Saturday Citizen yesterday. “You may bring a coach who has done it before but if you don’t have the right players for the job it won’t work,” he explained.

“Fortunately, I think we are okay here. We have the players capable of taking this team back to the Premiership. That was my mandate. That is what the team have brought me here for, they want me to help them back to the premier league,” he said.

Heric will be on the dugout for Ea Lla Koto for the first time this afternoon as they host at TS Sporting at Goble Park Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Other fixtures

Saturday: JDR Stars v Mbombela United; Uthongathi v Steenberg United; Swallows v Royal Eagles.

Sunday: Jomo Cosmos v Real Kings; Ajax CT v Tshakhuma

