Billiat boost for Zimbabwe and Chiefs

The Kaizer Chiefs playmaker couldn’t feature in the first leg on their game due to an injury. The Warriors lost that game 1-0.

“Khama Billiat is on his way to join the team ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Somalia on 10 September,” Zifa confirmed in a statement.

Billiat also look set to return to Amakhosi’s starting line-up when they face Polokwane City on Saturday.

Zimbabwe will be looking to Billiat to help them overturn the 1-0 deficit and reach the second round of the qualifiers.

Other good news for the Warriors is that Ovidy Karuru and Ian Nekati, who were also doubtful for the clash, are also available for selection.

