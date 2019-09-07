Chiefs still in the market for new players

Amakhosi signed James Kotei, Lazarous Kambole, Samir Nurkovic, Kearyn Baccus and Yagan Sasman during the August transfer window and Motaung says the club is content with their new signings.

Motaung, however, says the club is not done signing new players this season.

“You can never say you are done in this game… This is a journey. For now, we have what we need in terms of our strategy going forward. We are on track and now our focus is on rolling up the sleeves and work hard to achieve the set objectives,” Motaung told teh club’s website.

“The market is not a bed of roses, we go into the market knowing there will always be challenges but I am happy we found the missing pieces of the puzzle. We had to make changes as part of resolving the challenges we faced last season but also to plan for the continuous improvement of the team,” he added.

