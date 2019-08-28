Motupa strikes as Wits edge Stellenbosch

Gift Motupa came off the bench to net the winner two minutes from time, as Bidvest Wits finally picked up a first home win of the season with a 2-1 Absa Premiership victory over Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday evening.

Clever Boys captain Thulani Hlatshwayo headed Wits into the lead in the 69th minute, but about a minute later he was only able to divert a Marc Van Heerden cross past his own goalkeeper.

That was Stellenbosch’s first goal of the season, having failed to net in their opening three league matches.

In the end, however, Motupa’s strike was enough to grab three points for Wits, as they move to nine points from four matches this season.

Stellenbosch are still without a win in their first season in the top flight, with two points from four games thus far.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt was not helped by an injury to Scottish striker Simon Murray inside four minutes. Murray was making his first appearance of the season, but picked up what looked a serious knee injury after a late tackle on Stellenbosch’s on-loan winger Nyiko Mobbie.

The best chance of the first half fell to Wits striker Mxolisi Machupu, superbly released by Haashim Domingo, but his near-post effort was superbly saved by Boy De Jong in the Stellenbosch goal.

Wits had other chances, with Phathushedzo Nange’s shot also well saved by De Jong, and Elias Pelembe blazing over, while the Clever Boys’ final ball was too often misplaced.

The second half was drifting towards a goalless draw before a substitution, and not Motupa, from Hunt seemed to prove vital.

Midfielder Thabang Monare came onto the field and in the 69th minute, his cross was headed past De Jong by Hlatshwayo. But within seconds the Wits captain had turned into his own net to level the scores.

The final word, however, went to Motupa, while Macuphu also hit the post late on as Wits finished strongly.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.