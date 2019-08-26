Hand Bafana over to former footballers – Mazibuko

The 43-year-old believes the likes of Benni McCarthy, Neil Tovey and Lucas Radebe have the formula to spear the national team back to glory.

“We have a lot of local coaches who can do the job for Bafana, even those that are not coaches but have played for Bafana can help,” Mazibuko told Phakaaathi.

“Guys like Neil Tovey and Lucas Radebe ca play some kind of role in the building of Bafana’s success. We all know Radebe is not a coach but he can come in as an adviser to the coach, he already wants to do it and be part of it.

“Benni is a good coach but he can’t do it alone and I am sceptic to tip him as the next coach because he will be under pressure if he doesn’t have others who used to play for Bafana around him.

“We need to have most of the ex-Bafana players in the key positions and helping to make important decisions in the national team, to advise on decisions made.”

