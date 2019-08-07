Kekana encourages Sundowns benchwarmers to play a supportive role

Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana has told his teammates who are not regular features in Pitso Mosimane’s team to continue supporting those who are playing, and be patient.

The likes of Jeremy Brockie, Aubrey Ngoma, Andile Jali and Oupa Manyisa, to name just 1a few, have been starved of game time for most of the previous season.

Kekana says it does not matter who coach Mosimane decides to play on the day and it is the duty of those who are on the bench and up in the stands to support those who are playing.

“It is important to really look at the team and try to give yourself to the team. When I look at the guys who have been here, they know the importance of being part of this team because we try by all means to make sure that we win trophies each season,” said Kekana.

“It would be important for every player to be positive and try to look to support whoever is playing because when we win, we win as a team and when we lose, we lose as a team. I am hoping that we can continue with the same mentality to support whoever plays, because what is more important is the badge, more than the individual,” he added.

