Leopards sign Chiefs midfielder

Dax was sent on loan by Chiefs to free up one of the five foreign spots at Naturena with the Soweto giants having signed strikers Samir Nurković and Lazarous Kambole, midfielders Kearyn Baccus and James Kotei, and striker Leonardo Castro filling the final spot.

The Madagascan midfielder joined Chiefs in January after Fosa Juniors FC and Amakhosi agreed on a transfer fee following weeks of disputes over the player’s contract with Juniors.

Dax will spend a season with Lidoda Duvha before he returns to Chiefs to see out the rest of his contract.

Leopards have signed big name players Thuso Phala, Thabo Matlaba, Abubakar Mumuni, Mogakolodi Ngele and Siyabonga Zulu to help the club challenge for silverware after surviving relegation in their first season back in top-flight football.

“New signing Andriamido Aro Hasina Andrianaremanana,” read a statement from Leopards after signing Dax.

