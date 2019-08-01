Khuzwayo will be missed at Pirates – Micho

As Micho Sredojevic started to talk about Brilliant Khuzwayo’s premature retirement due to an ankle injury, his face immediately turned sombre as he reminisced about the 29-year-old goalkeeper who spent a year with Pirates, but sadly couldn’t make his debut.

Sredojevic looked pretty sad to have lost a goalkeeper of Khuzwayo’s calibre, whose career was short-lived because of an injury. But on a positive note, the Bucs coach admitted that the shot-stoppers presence at Bucs will be missed.

“For me talking about Khuzwayo makes me emotional…As a kid growing up in my country playing football and being part of a supporters’ group called Zulu Warriors. I never knew that I would come into a country called South Africa. And when I think about Brilliant I would just say it has been a magnificent time with unbelievable memories. I called him ‘Zulu Warrior’ – because he really resembles everything in that regard – generator of positive energy,” Sredojevic continued.

“Every morning seeing him…It was terrible seeing him because what you expect from the player and you know that he can deliver but on the other side that bridge between medical decision and your desire to put him in. All of us are shocked because we always believed time will come where we shall have a chance to have him in the goals. But unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be, so, I will just repeat what I said in my tweet. Wherever you are, whatever you do, may the Almighty God bless you and give you the best on your future endeavours. But at the same moment, he needs to know that he lives great memories with us because his character is special.”

