Sangweni completes Maritzburg United switch

Following a successful trial stint with the Team of Choice in the off-season, the midfielder has agreed to a contract with the club.

Sangweni has been limbo after he was released by Chippa United at the start of last season following his departure from Pirates. The 30-year-old fell out with assistant coach Rulani Mokwena after the player was snubbed of game time.

The midfielder tried his luck at the coastal club last season while coach Eric Tinkler was trying to save the club from relegation. However, the midfielder was released after a week-long trial with United.

Tinkler and Sangweni worked together previously at Chippa United before the former Pirates assistant coach was sacked.

“The club is delighted to announce the signing of Thamsanqa Sangweni on a new permanent deal. Welcome to the Team of Choice Thami,” read a tweet from the club after signing the midfielder.

