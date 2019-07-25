Celtic unveil new signings

Mabokgwane joins Siwelele as a free agent after Pirates decided against renewing his contract.

Other new Celtic signings are: Siphelele Luthuli, Sello Matjila, Tumiso Mogakwe, Motebang Sera, Tumelo Njoti, Mondli Mpoto, Andile Fikizolo, Aviwe Nyamende, and Harris Tchilimbou

Meanwhile, Celtic also unveiled their kits for the 2019/20 season.

READ: McCarthy confirms interest in Makola

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.