Celtic unveil new signings

The new Bloemfontein Celtic signings (Pic credit Celtic)

Former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane was among the 10 new signings unveiled by Bloemfontein Celtic on Thursday.

Mabokgwane joins Siwelele as a free agent after Pirates decided against renewing his contract.

Other new Celtic signings are: Siphelele Luthuli, Sello Matjila, Tumiso Mogakwe, Motebang Sera, Tumelo Njoti, Mondli Mpoto, Andile Fikizolo, Aviwe Nyamende, and Harris Tchilimbou

Meanwhile, Celtic also unveiled their kits for the 2019/20 season.

