Zulu admits to Sundowns ‘mistakes’

Zulu left Sundowns after the club terminated his contract for failing to attend training sessions while he was with the Pretoria side.

The defender has now signed for Black Leopards and hopes to revive his career after his dramatic Sundowns exit.

“I admit, I made a mistake (at Mamelodi Sundowns). You know in football you have a contract and if you don’t follow the contract there are consequences, unfortunately it happened to me. I am not angry as footballers we do a lot of mistakes to different coaches different teams I don’t regret the way I left Sundowns,” Zulu told LimSportZone.

Zulu also revealed that he still talks to coach Mosimane from time to time.

