Pirates set to face Zambian club in Caf Champions league

Pirates will face last season’s Caf Confederation Cup participants in the preliminary round of the continental competition next month in Zambia when the 2019/2020 edition of the Caf Champions League kicks off.

The Sea Robbers will hope to maintain their unbeaten record against the Zambian opposition in the tournament having eliminated Mufulira Wanderers FC and Zanaco FC in the past instalments of the competition.

Pirates were dumped out of the competition last season by Zimbabwe side FC Platinum at the Orlando Stadium in the group stages after they fell short on points needed to advance from Group B into the knockout stages.

While defending Absa Premiership, champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who are no strangers to the competition, will play against Société Omnisports de l’Armée from Ivory Coast (SOA) in an away game.

