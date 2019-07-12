SuperSport turn down Sundowns’ offer for Modiba

Mosimane has never hidden his admiration for the 23-year-old and Phakaaathi was earlier led to believe that the former Bafana Bafana coach wants to have him in his squad.

“There was communication between club and club and we were told that he is not available and you can’t do anything… the guy has got a contract,” said Downs coach Pitso Mosimane at the Ngwenyama Conference and Sports Resort in Nelspruit where the team is camping for pre-season this week.

“We did it the right way, we never went behind (closed doors). The challenge is that SuperSport are not selling but it would be nice to have him. He is young and left-footed but we can’t do much, we can only inquire. It is up to SuperSport and him,” Mosimane added.

Meanwhile, as reported by Phakaaathi earlier, Sundowns flop George Lebese has been given the green light to look for a club following his return to the Absa Premiership champions from a six-month loan deal at SuperSport United.

