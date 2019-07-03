Banyana out to redeem themselves in Cosafa Cup

The draw for the annual tournament was held in Johannesburg on Wednesday, and Banyana have been grouped in Group A alongside tournament debutant Comoros Islands, Malawi and Madagascar.

In Group B, Zambia will take on Namibia, Mauritius and Botswana, while Group C consists of Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Eswatini.

The tournament will be held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, starting from July 31 until August 11.

Only the top teams in each pool advance to the semi-finals, along with the best second-place finisher.

Meanwhile, the was also a draw for the inaugural Under-20 Cosafa Women’s Champions which will also be held in the Eastern Cape, but the games will be played at the Wolfson Stadium.

South Africa’s Basetsana have been placed in Group A with Namibia, Zimbabwe and Malawi. And in Group B, Botswana will face off with Zambia, Tanzania and Eswatini. Both tournaments will run simultaneously but at different venues.

Cosafa Women’s Championship Draw:

Group A

South Africa

Malawi

Comoros Islands

Madagascar

Group B

Zambia

Namibia

Mauritius

Botswana

Group C

Zimbabwe

Mozambique

Angola

Eswatini

2019 Cosafa U20 Women’s Championship Draw:

Group A

South Africa

Namibia

Zimbabwe

Malawi

Group B

Botswana

Zambia

Tanzania

Eswatini

