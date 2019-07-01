Sundowns sign Uruguayan striker

Affonso is said to have signed a two-year-deal with Sundowns after both clubs agreed on a transfer fee.

“Thanks does not seem enough! We hope that in this new direction you take, you shine always as you did here, in our club,” read a statement from Alianza Lima’s official Twitter account.

“We wish you the best ‘Tank’, we are left with all your goals and the valuable quality of human being. Thank you, Mauricio.”

Affonso will join other South Americans Ricardo Nascimento, Jose Ali Meza and Gaston Sirino at the Pretoria-based club.

The high striker is seen as a replacement for Jeremy Brockie who is said to be on his way out of Sundowns during the current transfer window.

