Pirates confirm Mahachi and Gabuza’s SuperSport move

Thamsanqa Gabuza of orlando Pirates (Photo by Gallo Images)

Orlando Pirates have announced the departure of striker Thamsanqa Gabuza and forward Kudakwashe Mahachi.

The duo is set to join SuperSport United after Matsatsantsa and Pirates agreed to have the players move to the Pretoria-based club.

“I would like to thank the entire Orlando Pirates family for all they have done for me during my stay here; I leave here with a lot of wonderful memories and lifelong friendships,” Gabuza told Pirates’ website.

“I would like to also especially thank the Chairman for the father figure role he has played in my life.”

