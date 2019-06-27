Pirates confirm Mahachi and Gabuza’s SuperSport move

The duo is set to join SuperSport United after Matsatsantsa and Pirates agreed to have the players move to the Pretoria-based club.

“I would like to thank the entire Orlando Pirates family for all they have done for me during my stay here; I leave here with a lot of wonderful memories and lifelong friendships,” Gabuza told Pirates’ website.

“I would like to also especially thank the Chairman for the father figure role he has played in my life.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Would you like to place a soccer bet? Click here to get started in 3 easy steps.