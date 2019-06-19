Bafana’s friendly match against Angola cancelled

This comes after Angola cancelled today’s game just hours before kick-off.
The Angolans are citing lack of training as the reason for the cancellation.
“Angola says they have not had any training since arriving in Egypt two days ago,” read a tweet from Safa.
Bafana will now head to the tournament having only played one friendly against Ghana, which ended in a 0-0 draw in Dubai.
