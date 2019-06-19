AFCON 2019 News 19.6.2019 11:06 am

Bafana’s friendly match against Angola cancelled

Phakaaathi Reporter
Stuart Baxter, coach of South Africa (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Bafana Bafana will go into the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament with just one friendly match under their belt.

This comes after Angola cancelled today’s game just hours before kick-off.

The Angolans are citing lack of training as the reason for the cancellation.

“Angola says they have not had any training since arriving in Egypt two days ago,” read a tweet from Safa.

Bafana will now head to the tournament having only played one friendly against Ghana, which ended in a 0-0 draw in Dubai.

