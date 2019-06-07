Tau banks on Sundowns experience for Afcon glory

Tau won the CAF Champions League in 2016 with Sundowns says it was great preparation for the continental tournament.

The 25-year-old was loaned out to Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium from English side Brighton & Hove Albion FC who signed him for a record fee from Sundowns.

“I think if you look after yourself quite well, it becomes easier. And then, yeah, I got to be prepared at Sundowns for such games, and so many games and tough schedules,” Tau told reporters.

“I think, with my body, it becomes easier now when I face such demands, but I was also just lucky to have gotten three weeks’ break [from club football].

“Look, other things are also important in life. It happens that I was able to finish my schooling, so I’m proud of that.

“And also, to continue with the hard work in Belgium and be named Player of the Season, which brings great confidence in what I’ve done and what the team also did. So, it was just a lot of positives to take out of my journey since I’ve left [South Africa].”

